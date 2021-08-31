Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAIRAAHMEDKHAN Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan gifts swanky Batmobile to wife, Disha Patani calls it 'insane'; see pics

Popular Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan surprised his wife Shaira Ahmed Khan with a special gift on her birthday. He gifted her the limited edition Batmobile car. The car is based on the design of the Batmobile used in the 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton.

Ahmed's wife was exhilarated to receive such a gift from her husband. She took to Instagram and shared a video along with a few pictures of the black beauty. In the pictures, Shaira is seen posing with the parked car outside their home. She captioned the post, “Thanku love @khan_ahmedasas for this dream come true..#Ourdreamcar #keatonmobile1989 #batmobile @____azaan____ @_subhaankhan_ #keepingupwiththekhans.”

Ahmed Khan’s gift not just won her wife's heart but also of many Bollywood stars. Disha Patani commented on Shaira’s post, “Insanee”, while Genelia Deshmukh wrote, “Amazeeeeeee Shy.” Raveena Tandon commented, "Whoooaaaaaa." Remo D'Souza dropped fire emojis. Actor Elli Evram also replied, "Omg what is this thing!!!! Batman returns 2.0????".Sanjana Sanghi said, "What even!!" with a shocked face emoji.

As per media reports, the car reportedly took eight months to arrive from the US and was assembled in Mumbai. While Shaira's car is grabbing attention, Ahmed's wife isn't the first one to own a Batmobile.

According to a Pune Mirror report, Adar Poonawalla refurnished his Mercedes S350 into a Batmobile. Adar hired the same Mumbai-based company as Ahmed, Executive ModCar Trendz (EMT), and paid them ₹40 lakh to add the wings and extended boot. He reportedly gifted the car to his son Cyrus Jr.

On the professional front, Ahmed Khan is currently gearing up for the shoot of 'Heropanti 2' starring Tiger Shroff.