B Praak and wife Meera Bachan announce second pregnancy with awwdorable picture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/B PRAAK B Praak & wife Meera Bachan

Highlights B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time

Congratulations are in order for singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan! The couple is all set to welcome their second child. On the occasion of their third anniversary, B Praak revealed the good news along with an adorable picture. He shared a loved-up photo, where B Praak is seen cradling his wife's baby bump as the two posed in front of a picturesque tropical view in Dubai. "Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022," he wrote.

As soon as they shared this news, B Praak's industry friends and followers showered immense love on the couple. Singers like Asees Kaur, Lisa Mishra and others dropped heart emojis on B Praak's post.

B Praak and Meera Bachan got married in 2019 on April 4. Celebrating their third anniversary, the singer shared a bunch of mushy photos with his wife and wrote, "Tu Rooh Hai Toh Main Kayaa Banu Taa Umar Main Tera Saaya Banu. Happy Anniversary To Us You Are My Fav Person On This Earth Best Friend and Everything Biwi I Love You More Than Love." Replying to the post, Meera wrote, "I love you beyond everything. Thank you for giving me and adabb the best of everything. I love you, we love you… my life and soul." ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi REVEALS ex-husband Gaurav Gupta 'slept with...'

Meanwhile, B Praak welcomed his first child, a baby boy with his wife Meera Bachan in 2020. The singer had then took to Instagram and announced the news. "Ohhh my God ... my hands are shivering while typing this. Blessed with baby boy. Thank you my wife, my queen for this. I love you so much. I have seen you all these nine months. You have gone through sleepless nights...no one can do that except mother," B Praak expressed his happiness. Shehnaaz Gill papped at airport; fans spot THIS picture of Sidharth Shukla as her phone's wallpaper

On the professional front, Pratik Bachan aka B Praak recently made headlines for his song 'Ishq Nahi Karte' featuring Emraan Hashmi and Sahher Bambba. He began his career as a music producer and later debuted as a singer with 'Mann Bharrya' song. The singer has also delivered super hit tracks like Saare Bolo Bewafa, Ranjha, Teri Mitti, Maana Dil, Sufna, Filhall, and many others