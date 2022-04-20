Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam celebrate 10 years of Vicky Donor with throwback photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam

The 2012 rom-com, 'Vicky Donor' recently clocked ten years of its release. The film gave us two shining stars - Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. The two actors took to their social media to share their memories from the sets of the Shoojit Sircar directorial.

Actress Yami Gautam reminisced about the movie calling it a major turning point for her. The actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture from her recent visit to the studio where she auditioned for the film. She wrote in the caption, "The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here! (This sofa too was here). A recent visit to this studio took me down memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da & our entire team (sic)".

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana thanked Shoojit Sircar for 'trusting a rookie' like him. He wrote, "Day 1. First Scene. Rehearsal shot! It’s been 10 years already?! Deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes. Thank you my guru @shoojitsircar da, @ronnie.lahiri and @thejohnabraham for trusting a rookie like me and making me believe that I can be a Hindi film hero!"

Apart from the flood of rave reviews that came their way, the film also gave Yami and Ayushmann a taste of great content and encouraged them to take on versatile roles with riveting stories.