Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up shoot for Anek, says 'It’s full of surprises'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has concluded shooting for his next feature film "Anek". The action-thriller movie reunites Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha after their 2019 critically-acclaimed feature "Article 15". The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday evening to share the news alongside a series of photos from the sets of the film, including his last shot, a picture with the director and his core team. Backed by Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is set to release on September 17.



"It’s a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It’s full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema," Khurrana captioned the post. Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East," he wrote.

"1) My last shot in the film.

2) with the master craftsman —@anubhavsinhaa sir.

3) My brill team @mohdjaved7639, Sudama, @ravindernota007 and Sanjay.

4) The last time I used my stationery in the film," he added.

Recently, Ayushmann headed to Delhi for the shooting of the last schedule of the flick. Keeping his fans updated, the 'Andhadhun' actor uploaded a snap on his Instagram stories in which he was seen seated in an airplane with director Anubhav Sinha. Along with the short clip that features clouds, Ayushmann wrote, "Hum Dilli jaengye (We will go to Delhi)."

Another post reads, "Anubhav Sinha sir ek or important film khatam karengye #Anek (Anubhav Sinha sir will finish another important film #Anek)".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana, director Anubhav Sinha head to Delhi for last shooting schedule of 'Anek'

Khurrana has also a romantic drama, titled "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", up for release in theatres on July 9. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed movie will also feature Vaani Kapoor. The actor will be next seen in a comedy-drama titled Doctor G which will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

(With PTI Inputs)