Image Source : INSTA/AYUSHMANNKHURRANA,TAHIRAKASHYAP Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira and kids turn 'gypsies of Kaziranga'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam, where he poses with wife Tahira Kashyap, son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka Khurrana. "Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021," Ayushmann captioned the photo which shows the beautiful family posing along with a car with the setting sun making a beautiful backdrop.

On the other hand, Tahira Kashyap also shared a couple of selfies from the Kaziranga. She wrote, "Kaziranga skies!" In another picture, she gave a glimpse of the national park and wrote, "Mama, daughter and 'sun'"

Recently, Ayushmann announced his next film with Anubhav Sinha toirled Anek. Currently he is shooting for the same in Assam. The actor has once again collaborated with Article 15 helmer Sinha for the film. The actor recently took to social media to share his first look from the film. He had grown a full beard and wears slit eyebrows in the still. Ayushmann's character in the film is called Joshua.

The actor revealed how he took the idea of his 'new eyebrow slit' look to his director. "I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with film-makers who have always encouraged my creative inputs to their vision of storytelling. The eyebrow slit that I'm sporting in ANEK was an idea that I discussed with Anubhav sir," he said. Ayushmann further shared that the idea was to create a "distinct look" that viewers have never seen before."

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann's upcoming projects include Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. Lined up for release is also Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that features Vaani Kapoor alongside him.

-With IANS inputs