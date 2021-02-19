Image Source : TWITTER/TSERIES Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to release in theatres on July 9

Another exciting news! After the release date of Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has also got its releasing date. The film, which is helmed by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, will be hitting the theatres on July 9, 2021. The announcement was made by Tseries on its social media handles. A T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures production, the film is billed as a "progressive love story". The production on the movie commenced amid the coronavirus pandemic in October and the team wrapped the film in about 48 days in Chandigarh.

Taking it to its Twitter handle, Tseries shared a picture and wrote, “Abhishek Kapoor’s #ChandigarhKareAashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021. A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Pragya Kapoor’s Guy in the Sky Pictures.”

https://twitter.com/TSeries/status/1362715095147552769?s=20

In the picture dropped by Tseries, Ayshmann Khurrana is seen standing with Pragaya Kapoor and Abhishek Kapoor. The film has been mostly shot in Chandigarh.

Announcing the release date, Indian film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - VANI KAPOOR: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #ChandigarhKareAashiqui - starring #AyushmannKhurrana and #VaaniKapoor - to release in *cinemas* on 9 July 2021... Directed by #AbhishekKapoor... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor."

Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently finished shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui says he is proud that his upcoming project has become the first mainstream film in India to wrap up shooting amid the Covid pandemic. The actor took to his social media handles to pen down an endearing note for the film team.

"Today, I feel immensely proud that our film is the first one in India to finish shooting an entire film while battling the coronavirus," Ayushmann wrote on Instagram along with a few pictures with co-star Vaani Kapoor and the director Abhishek Kapoor as they celebrated the moment.

“I have to credit my director and producer Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor for manning the resources so diligently and so effectively. It feels amazing that we managed this feat in my hometown Chandigarh - couldn’t be prouder!!! Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a very special film for me and I can’t wait to share it with the world in cinemas next year! @gattukapoor #BhushanKumar@pragyakapoor @_vaanikapoor_ @gitspictures @tseriesfilms #ChandigarhKareAashiqui” he added.