In 'cheesy' post, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap reveal how they fell in love during class 12 boards

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TAHIRA KASHYAP Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap

In this virtual age of zoom calls, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap fell in love with each other 20 years back and confessed their love to each other over a landline call. The adorable couple is celebrating 20 years of togetherness. Expressing her love for hubby Ayushmann on Monday, Tahira shared a collage video on Instagram of their photographs over the years. Tahira, who is "hopelessly in love" with Ayushmann captioned the video as, "Haters will say it's so cheesy! Well I have been there too, but it's amazing to be on this side of the spectrum... such a sucker for love I am hopelessly in love with you @ayushmannk #happyanniversary #oganniversary #20years."

Reacting to Tahira's post, Ayushmann shared on his Instagram Story: "It started during our board exams of class 12. Ummm", with a red heart emoji.

Tahira and Ayushmann's incredible love story has left their fans and friends from the industry in disbelief and completely in awe of them. Commenting on the post, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Happy Anniversary u guys! Wishing u mannnnnyyyy more years of love , friendship and happiness." While Taapsee Pannu wrote, "So cute !!!! Happy anniversary both of u." Dia Mirza too wishes the 'cuties', whereas, Yami Gautam and Neeti Mohan congratulated the couple writing 'Aww'.

On the work front, the actor is currently shooting in Assam for Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film "Anek". Ayushmann also informed on his Instagram Story that they have just completed shooting in Shillong for the film.

"Anek" is slated to release on September 17.

-- with IANS inputs