Ayushmann Khurrana's statement about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal confirms there's something brewing

Image Source : TWITTER/INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana statement about Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal confirms there's something brewing

It's been quite a while now that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding rumours have been doing the rounds in the Bollywood galore. The duo is reportedly getting married in December. Although there's no confirmation from the couple, actor Ayushmann Khurrana subtly confirmed that something is definitely brewing between the two. In a recent interview, Ayushmann's statement confirmed that 'Vikat,' fondly called by their fans, are together. Reportedly, their wedding preparations are in full swing and the wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and continue till December 7.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor along with their director Abhishek Kapoor appeared on RJ Siddarth Kannan's show to promote their film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.' There, Ayushmann was given a number of female stars' names and was asked if in his life, he had to do 'Ashiqui' with them, then what kind of a date would he take them out for. The first name thrown at him was Katrina Kaif. As Ayushmann starts to think, he was told " Bahot soch re ho, kissi aur ke sath date pe chali jayegi bhai."

To this, the actor hilariously replied "Voh Jaa chuki hai." Adding, "Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi an, so, there's some Punjabi connect for sure."

Earlier, Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had also confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are dating. No honeymoon break for Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif post December wedding?

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculation on their wedding wardrobe and venue. Reportedly, the wedding location for the same would be the beautiful 14th-century Six Senses Fort Barwara. Located thirty minutes from the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan, the location is perfect for winter weddings. The reports further state that the couple has decided to wear Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creations for their big day.