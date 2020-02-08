Ayushmann Khurrana has kissed a boy before Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. And, so has Jitendra

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra will be seen together in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up about the time he kissed a boy in the past. "I have kissed a boy in the past. During MTV Roadies, we were playing truth and dare. I got the dare (to kiss a boy) and so I did it," said the actor, who is seen playing a gay character in his upcoming film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", and who is seen kissing his costar Jitendra Kumar in the ‘Gabru' song of the film.

Ayushmann added: "If I can do it for a dare then why can't I do it for a film? This kind of film is happening in India in 2020. I feel a boy can fall in love with a boy, or a girl can fall in love with a girl. It doesn't matter because at end of the day. Love should be treated as love."

Did his co-star Jitendra Kumar also have the experience of kissing a guy in the past? "Before shooting the kissing scene, I asked Jitu if he had ever kissed a boy. He told me he had done it in the past. He told me that ragging takes place in engineering colleges, and he was given a task to kiss four boys. I feel this is ridiculous. I feel ragging should be banned and it is not right. It shouldn't happen. It wasn't banned back then, so Jitu had to do it. So, he has done method acting before this film," said Ayushmann, while interacting with students at Bhavan's College to promote "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", along with his co-actor Jitendra Kumar in Mumbai.

On the release of the gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", Ayushmaan said he is glad that India is ready is for a film on same-sex relationship.

Talking about audience response to the film's trailer and songs, Ayushmann said: "I feel glad and I am pretty sure that India is ready for this kind of films now. In the comments section (of the trailer), we didn't receive any negative comments, which is great. I feel India has become progressive and the youth of this country is really progressive and we are really proud of this film. I am thankful to the audience for appreciating the trailer and songs of our film."

The trailer of the film has received more than 48 million views on YouTube and garnered mostly positive reactions.

Ayushmann's co-star Jitendra Kumar is a well-known face in the digital space. "In 2009, I went to IIT Kharagpur and that time, I used to work with MTV. I met Jitu (Jitendra Kumar) for the first time over there. Since then, he has changed a lot and now, Jitu is a star," recalled Ayushmann.

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film also features Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar and Pankhuri Awashty in key roles.