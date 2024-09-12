Ayushmann Khurrana's journey from encountering SRK to lessons learned | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's journey here

Ayushmann Khurrana’s success story can have a film made about it. From an RJ, a VJ to an actor and singer, he has carved out a unique space for himself in the entertainment industry, receiving praise for his performances in films like Vicky Donor, Andhadhun, Dream Girl, and many more blockbusters. As he celebrates another year around the sun, here are 5 interesting takeaways from his audiobook ‘Cracking the Code’, where the actor candidly reflects on his embarrassing moments, blunders, and learnings throughout his professional and personal journey.



Starstruck and Speechless: The Shah Rukh Khan Interview That Never Happened

Before becoming the acclaimed actor he is today, Ayushmann started his career as a radio jockey at Big FM. While working as an RJ, Ayushmann had the opportunity to interview Shah Rukh Khan, but nerves got the better of him! Recalling the moment, he shares, "I was anxiously waiting outside his vanity van to interview him... just the fact that I was breathing in the same air as him was enough to give me a high." Ayushmann, overcome by the incident, sent an emotional letter to SRK, recounting their previous experience in Kasauli years before. He also asked the superstar for the opportunity to work with him. However, after reading the letter "a hundred times," he opted against presenting it to SRK and left without conducting the interview. Despite this missed opportunity, he fondly remembers how simply being in Shah Rukh's presence brought him joy—a fanboy moment he continues to laugh about even today.



Ayushmann’s Showdown with Balaji Telefilms

Not everything was smooth sailing during his TV career either. Ayushmann recounts his tumultuous experience with Balaji Telefilms while working on the serial Qayamat, where he faced pressure to sign a long-term contract in exchange for his pending payment. “They threatened me that if I didn’t sign, I would never get the money,” Ayushmann recalls. Despite needing the money, he stood his ground, a decision that didn’t sit well with Balaji's head, Ekta Kapoor. He says, "When I left without signing the contract, I found out that Ekta threw a fit and smashed her phone by hurling it at the executive producer's face." They couldn't pursue legal action against me because I hadn't signed the contract, but the quantity of threatening phone calls and messages I received from them was pretty terrifying. I was told that my career was finished, that I should not stay in Mumbai and simply pack my bags and go back to Chandigarh” which Ayushmann says left him unfazed. His determination to stay true to his values, despite external pressure, has been a recurring theme in his journey.



Battling Language Bias and The “Uncool” Label at MTV

Ayushmann’s stint as a VJ at MTV also came with its set of challenges. He says “During my teething phase at MTV, there were a lot of people who had a problem with me starting my show with ‘Namaskar’ and signing off with ‘Ayushmannbhava’.” His decision to host shows in Hindi was considered “uncool,” and he was even sidelined initially for speaking in the language. However, instead of giving in to the pressure, he embraced the phase as a learning experience. “I started writing Hinglish scripts since it took me time to convert my thoughts into English before saying them out loud,” he says. Eventually, this approach helped Ayushmann stand out, as MTV later adopted Hindi as one of its primary languages, talk about timing! He says, “Finally! Besides the many problems I faced, I also noticed that, for the first six months at MTV, my profile wasn’t put up on the channel's website. Bani, José and everyone else were featured but not me. It remains a mystery to me. I must confess that I used to be quite a nerd, or ‘uncool’ as they say it when it came to clothes, pointed shoes, loose trousers, spectacles… A disaster. My styling gradually changed by observing the uber-chic crowd around me.”



A Role That Got Away: How Ayushmann Missed Out on ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’

Even after establishing himself as a rising star, Ayushmann faced professional disappointments! One such instance was missing out on the opportunity to bag the lead role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He auditioned for the role of Milkha Singh by recording a self-taped audition, “I grew my beard and tied a turban on my head, locked myself in a room, and recorded the audition on my Handycam. I think Tahira wondered if I had really lost it by then…I did get a call post the audition telling me that Rakeshji had liked it,” Ayushmann recalls. However, the role eventually went to Farhan Akhtar, who, as Ayushmann graciously admits, “did complete justice to the role of The Flying Sikh.” Though disappointing, it didn’t deter him from pushing forward, as he continued to chase roles that challenged his artistic range.



The Mentor Who Taught Him How to Be a Gentleman, Nikhil Chinappa

Throughout his career, Ayushmann has drawn inspiration and guidance from various mentors. One of them was VJ Nikhil Chinappa, with whom he co-hosted India’s Got Talent. Ayushmann reminisces about the lessons he learned from Nikhil during their time together, saying, “Nikhil is this extremely intelligent person; he is full of knowledge, worldly wisdom, and experience. He taught me the smallest of things, like the art of tipping, gentlemen’s etiquette, and appreciating different cultures. to life lessons in general. On IGT, I perhaps had a slight edge over him because of my fluency in Hindi. But, in life, I still have a lot to learn from him, which is why, every year, Teacher’s Day begins with me wishing him.” To find out more about his reflections, tune into ‘Cracking the Code’ on Audible.

