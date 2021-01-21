Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday wish for wife Tahira screams love, 'owe everything to you'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to express his love for his wife Tahira Kashyap. On Thursday, Ayushmann took to his Instagram account and penned down a heartfelt birthday wish for Tahira. Ayushmann's post screams nostalgia, romance, and emotions. Taking down the memory lane, Ayushmann remembered the day when he attended Tahira's first birthday celebrations in the year 2001 and how his dad had allowed him to take the car for her party and the overwhelming feeling when Tahira chose to sit with him among all the other friends.

Sharing some amazing pictures of the birthday girl, he wrote: "This day in 2001 was the first time I’d attended your birthday. It was a Sunday and my dad had allowed me to take his car for your party. And out of all your school friends you’d chosen to sit in my car. It was quite overwhelming for me as I was from an all boys school. Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You. Happy birthday to the best human I know! Umm.. (P.S - the first one was your latest pic in my phone album. Freshly clicked. Sorry didn’t take your approval before uploading it, since you are sleeping. Thought it looked great."

The couple's social media romance always steals the show. Check out:

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui co-starring Vaani Kapoor. He is currently working on his film Doctor G backed by Junglee Pictures.