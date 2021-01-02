Ayushmann Khurrana's adorable birthday wish for son, says he sees his reflection in Virajveer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana's adorable birthday wish for son

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Saturday shared an adorable wish for son Virajveer on his ninth birthday. Along with a throwback picture of the little boy playing the guitar, the actor asked his son to nurture the artiste within. He said that in his son he sees his reflection.

Sharing a special birthday wish for Virajveer, Ayushmann wrote, "Happy birthday son! I see my reflection in you. You are your own person. Mostly lost in your thoughts. You love your music. I remember you watching and admiring the moon all alone at the New Year's Eve while the other kids were running around the bonfire. Nurture the artiste within, coz artistes are humane."

Shilpa Shetty commented on the post, “Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree @ayushmannk. Happy birthday to Virajveer.”

Soon, Ayushmann's post was flooded with love and wishes for his son. Anushka Sharma dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Rakul Preet Singh, Aparshakti Khurana, Karanvir Bohra, Rajeshwari Sachdev and casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra also wished the birthday boy.

On the other hand, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday VK... u and daddy could make a super duo on stage.”

Meanwhile, Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also wished her son with a cute picture of him holding their new pup. She wrote, “Happy birthday my first born. You got my eyes, but I wish you have your own vision. You got the colour of my hair but I wish you have something of your own to share. Spread love and humanity all around, beauty in everyone you should seek and may you realise that just like everyone you too are unique #birthdayboy.”

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", shot in his hometown Chandigarh. The love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.