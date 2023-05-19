Ayushmann Khurrana receives condolences from Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Suniel Shetty and others

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bollywood celebrities offered condolences to Ayushmann Khurrana and his family.

Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana, who is a renowned astrologer, passed away on Friday. Reportedly, he was admitted to the Fortis Hospital two days ago where he breathed his last. His last rites will be performed at Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh at 5.30 pm. P Khurana had been battling heart problems for a while and was being treated at a private hospital in Mohali.

Bollywood paid their respects to his family and shared their condolences with his sons, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Several members of the Hindi film fraternity took to Twitter to post their condolences for the grieving family. Ajay Devgn wrote, "My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. (Om emoji) Shanti".

His wife Kajol shared on Twitter, "Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. (folded hands emoji) Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level." Suniel Shetty added, "May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home. @ayushmannk @Aparshakti."

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "My deepest condolences to you my dear brothers @ayushmannk @Aparshakti and the entire family. Extremely upset on hearing the sad news. May God give you all the strength (folded hands emojis) OM SHANTI." Actor Sonia Aggarwal, who is also from the family's hometown Chandigarh, shared, "Rest in peace my dearest uncle @PKhurrana_ …deeply saddened and shocked ..my heartfelt condolences @ayushmannk @Aparshakti and aunty ..stay strong #OmShanti."

Aparshakti Khurana's spokesperson released a statement saying, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss."

