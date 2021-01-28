Ayushmann Khurrana plays cricket in Assam, shares cute video of little kids cheering for him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana plays cricket in Assam

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in Assam as he is working on a new project. The avid social media user has been sharing pictures and videos from the North East and we can't get enough of it. Recently, he took to his Instagram to share a few videos of him playing cricket. In one of the clips, we hear little kids cheering for him as they shout his name. The junior cheerleaders smile for the camera as they clap and shout, "Ayushmann Ayushmann!"

The actor is playing cricket in between shots. The videos have a great background wherein there are hills and lush greenery. Sharing it, he wrote: "In between shots! #NorthEast". Ayushmann is seen with a bat, and a plastic chair serves as the wicket. Reportedly, he is there to shoot for Anubhav Sinha's film.

In his Instagram Stories, he shared some video clips from his trip to Kaziranga national park. He along with his team visited the national park. Ayushmann is currently shooting for an undisclosed project in Assam's Kaziranga National Park. It is being speculated that the actor is filming a spy thriller in Guwahati. However, there has been no confirmation on the news from the actor.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The love story is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.

The actor will also feature in a comedy-drama titled Doctor G to be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.