Ayushmann Khurrana pens awwdorable note for daughter Varushka's on her 7th birthday

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday celebrated his daughter Varushka Khurrana's 7th birthday by sharing an awwdorable post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann shared a picture from their family’s last international trip. The proud father posted a throwback picture from their last trip to the Bahamas. Along with it, he penned an endearing note for the most diligent one in the family.

"Happy birthday little one. The most diligent one in the family. A voracious reader and a disciplined learner. How have you become like that? That too so early in life. You need to chill ok. Always be true to this pic. This was our last international trip. Jan 2020. Nassau. Bahamas," the actor wrote.

On the other hand, Varushka's mother Tahira Kashyap also took to her social media handle and shared a heartfelt note for the birthday girl with a happy picture from their lowkey celebration at their residence.

She wrote, "Given the circumstances I know seeing the world upside down makes more sense! Happy birthday little one, this is the second consecutive birthday in a lockdown, really wish the world becomes normal so that you can share the small pleasures of a broken tooth and a bruised knee with your friends! Love you with all my being."

The picture shared by Tahira captured Varushka laughing out loud at their plush balcony while she is held upside down, surrounded by colourful balloons.

On the professional front, Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film 'Vicky Donor', has delivered a string of hits in the past couple of years. He currently has many upcoming projects in his kitty including 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'. The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

