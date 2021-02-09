Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana on Safer Internet Day: Education helps kids to stay safe online

Tuesday is Safer Internet Day, and Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also UNICEFs Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign Ending Violence Against Children, used the occasion to speak about how proper education can help children harness the potential of the internet. "The online world presents such a great chance for children to learn and share their ideas. This Safer Internet Day, let's encourage children, especially girls, to explore the internet and fuel their ambitions and dreams for a promising future," said Ayushmann.

He added: "Children can learn more and share their ideas with the world. The internet is full of ideas and imagination, much like the mind of a child. There are also dangers, but through education we can empower children to stay safe online. This Safer Internet Day, let's work to end violence online and make the online world a safer space for every child."

Ayushmann is currently shooting in Assam for his upcoming film Anek. The actor has once again collaborated with Article 15 helmer Anubhav Sinha for the film.

The actor recently took to social media to share his first look from the film. He had grown a full beard and wears slit eyebrows in the still. Ayushmann's character in the film is called Joshua.

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann's upcoming projects include Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. Lined up for release is also Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that features Vaani Kapoor alongside him.