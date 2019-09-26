Ayushmann Khurrana to take long break from films

Ayushmann Khurrana

Come November, and Ayushmann Khurrana will be taking a longish break from work to spend time with wife Tahira and their two children. "I don't know how long the break will be. It could be two to three months, maybe more," the actor informed, adding: "All of last year and most of this year I was shooting four back-to-back films. So this past one year was really tough. But now I am taking care of it, and I will strike a balance. I am taking time off from mid-November to be with my family."

Prior to going on a break, of course, Ayushmann has to wrap up pending projects. "Bala" releases on November 22, and "Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan" comes up next in March 2020.

"I will soon have to get busy with the promotion of 'Bala' even as I complete my work on 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan'," he said.

After that, Ayushmann is free from professional commitments for a while. "I haven't signed any film after 'Bala'. After November 15, I am completely free to spend time with my family. I do realise my children are growing up and my wife needs time from me. I am making a conscious attempt to take time off from work periodically."

"I will be looking at scripts while I am home. Even if I lose out on work (during the vacation), it's fine. There is an imperative need to take time off. It rejuvenates you," he sums up.