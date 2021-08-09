Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AYUSHMANN Ayushmann Khurrana flags off initiative to protect kids from cyber bullying

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was recently appointed as Unicef's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children), and he wants to build awareness on a national level about online safety for children in India. Ayushmann said: "The internet, as we know, is a double-edged sword. We have seen its myriad benefits during this pandemic. At the same time, it has its own risks. As the internet grows further in its reach, the number of children at risk of online abuse like cyberbullying and online sexual exploitation, also increases."

The actor added that it is important to equip children with knowledge.

He said: "While we need to end violence against children everywhere, online and offline, we also need to equip our children and adolescents with knowledge and digital tools so they can safely navigate and participate actively in the ever-evolving digital society."

The star is flagging off Facebook India and Unicef India's one-year joint initiative to protect children's rights.

He says: "The partnership between Facebook and UNICEF is a powerful example of stakeholders from diverse fields and sectors coming together to protect children and their rights. We need to bring in other stakeholders, such as the government, civil society and private sector to join hands for ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our children."

He welcomes this initiative with open arms.

"As Unicef India's celebrity supporter, I am honoured to extend my support and voice to this important initiative. I welcome this initiative that will create awareness and help children, parents, teachers and other actors understand better the safety and wellbeing of our children in the digital era and take appropriate preventive and responsive measures," said Ayushmann.

Speaking about his work, Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for 'Doctor G'. He also appeared in the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.