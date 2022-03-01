DYK Ayushmann Khurrana's 'An Action Hero' has Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man No Way Home' connection

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA,TOM HOLLAND Ayushmann Khurrana, SpiderMan No Way Home poster

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in London filming 'Action Hero' and his upcoming film has something in common with the Hollywood superstar Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man : No Way Home' -- the tower bridge. Ayushmann took to social media to post an image of the team being at the Tower Bridge in the wee hours. Tower Bridge is an iconic location in London that has been used to film several hugely mounted projects like 'Spider-Man : No Way Home', Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible', Pierce Brosnan's James Bond film 'The World Is Not Enough', Angelina Jolie's 'Lara Croft : The Tomb Raider'.

About the film Ayushmann Khurrana had said, "This is the first time that I will be shooting in London and I'm quite excited to explore and see the beauty of the country from close quarters. 'An Action Hero' is mounted at a scale that deserves to be shot in big locations."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana shoots for 'An Action Hero'

"So, while we will film in some gorgeous places of India, we will also shoot at some really breath-taking places in the United Kingdom which I'm sure the audiences will love to see on the big screen."

A source says, "Look at the incredibly long schedule of this film in the UK! It suggests that the film is being scaled to a level that is incredibly novel."

"Ayushmann and the team is shooting at locations that are incredible picturesque and we are certain that the film will be a visual delight. One has to see the film to know the level of scale that Aanand Rai is operating at. Action Hero is proving to become a thrilling promise for audiences."