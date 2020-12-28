Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRAKASHYAP Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys sunny day with wife Tahira, kids post 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' shoot wrap

Days after wrapping up the shoot of his latest film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana returned to his home and enjoyed a playful sunny day with his author wife Tahira Kashyap and children. 'The 12 commandments of being a woman' writer took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable video of the Khurranas enjoying a sunny day in Chandigarh with some outdoor activities. The video features the family bonding over cricket at a lush green lawn, while it ends with Tahira and Ayushmann locking lips.

"And days like these," Tahira Kashyap wrote in the caption and added a sun emoji along with it.

Earlier last week, Khurrana had shared that he would be celebrating New Year's eve with his entire family in Chandigarh this year.

After wrapping 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in a start-to-finish shooting schedule, the 'Vicky Donor' actor is set to team up with Junglee Pictures for his new offering 'Doctor G.'

-With ANI inputs