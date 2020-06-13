Saturday, June 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Ayushmann Khurrana's 'colourful' days with Nikhil Chinapa. Seen these throwback photos?

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'colourful' days with Nikhil Chinapa. Seen these throwback photos?

After doing some TV shows as a contestant and host, Ayushmann Khurrana went on to make his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's "Vicky Donor".

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2020 22:06 IST
ayushmann khurrana
Image Source : NIKHIL CHINAPPA/ TWITTER

Nikhil Chinappa shared throwback video and photos

Ayushmann Khurrana was once a TV host before becoming a successful actor, and host-deejay Nikhil Chinapa has shared a few nostalgic moments from back in the day when they were both a "bit colourful", with a set of throwback photos.

Posting photos of the two taken during the shoot of a show, Nikhil tweeted: "10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India's Got Talent on @ColorsTV."

"As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is."

Ayushmann acknowledged it with a heart and replied: "Pure gold."

After doing some TV shows as a contestant and host, Ayushmann went on to make his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's "Vicky Donor".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X