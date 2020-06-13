Ayushmann Khurrana's 'colourful' days with Nikhil Chinapa. Seen these throwback photos?

Image Source : NIKHIL CHINAPPA/ TWITTER Nikhil Chinappa shared throwback video and photos

Ayushmann Khurrana was once a TV host before becoming a successful actor, and host-deejay Nikhil Chinapa has shared a few nostalgic moments from back in the day when they were both a "bit colourful", with a set of throwback photos.

Posting photos of the two taken during the shoot of a show, Nikhil tweeted: "10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India's Got Talent on @ColorsTV."

10 years ago, @ayushmannk + me dancing in our make-up van in Ahmedabad getting ready to shoot Season 2 of India’s Got Talent on @ColorsTV



Thanks for the video Nikhil Vyas.. more pics coming up next 😄 pic.twitter.com/nsnTupfNY8 — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) June 13, 2020

"As you can see, we were both a bit colourful back then. We had so much fun shooting those two seasons and they showed @ayushmannk and me how incredibly diverse our country is."

Ayushmann acknowledged it with a heart and replied: "Pure gold."

After doing some TV shows as a contestant and host, Ayushmann went on to make his film debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar's "Vicky Donor".

