Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Special: Dream Girl actor’s journey from RJ to National Award winner

Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey from behind the camera and now he has become the first choice of all the top filmmakers to star in their movies. The actor’s journey has not been a piece of cheesecake, but it won’t be wrong to say that every phase he has seen in his life has been worth what he has become today. Last year (2018) has been especially good for him with his movies doing wonders on the box office and he also bagged the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film AndhaDhun. Even though Ayushmann is a complete entertainer, he makes sure his films have something out of the box and different from everyone else. This makes him the most desirable actor today.

From being socially relevant to commercially grasping, Ayushmann Khurrana has become this big only because of his choice of movies. Let’s have a look at his struggles and how he reached the top from being an RJ initially.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been fond of acting since childhood. The actor always had the instinct that he wants to do something big in the world of entertainment. Even if not an actor, he would love to entertain people with other mediums. The actor first faced camera when he appeared on reality show called Roadies. He not just became the winner of Roadies 2 but earned much attention and popularity. However, after completing his education, Ayushmann’s first job was as an RJ at BIG FM, Delhi. He hosted the show Big Chai – Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann and also won the Young Achievers Award in 2007 for it.

Badhaai Ho

After this, Ayushmann became a Video Jockey (VJ) on MTV. This opportunity was given to him by Raghu Ram, whom Ayushmann called his Gaurdian Angel. Ayushmann, meanwhile, kept giving auditions and even faced casting couch. A gay director made such a demand to Ayushmann that he changed his decision to go into films and he started working in TV shows. Ayushmann played the negative role in the serial 'Ek Thi Rajkumari'.

After this Ayushmann Khurrana became the co-host of India's Got Talent and solo hosted Hrithik Roshan's show Just Dance. It was from here that Ayushmann Khurrana's career took a U-turn. He was offered a film called Vicky Donor. The film was also critically liked and commercially hit. After this, Ayushmann did films like Dum Laga Kar Haisha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Bewakoofiyan. Ayushmann Khurrana did films like Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun last year and his career took yet another turn.

Andhadhun

The actor won National Award for Andhadhun and also entered the list of top Bollywood celebrities. Currently, the actor is loaded with films and is coming out with projects that make his audience want to love him more.

Dream Girl

Dream Girl Trailer:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page