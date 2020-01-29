'Genuine slip', Ayushmann Khurrana apologises for his comments terming same-sex marriages legal in India

During his recent interview, Ayushmann Khurrana had said that same-sex marriages are legal in India

Ayushmann Khurrana has apologized for his comments about same-sex marriage in India during a recent interview. In an interview with the Times of India during the promotion of his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor said, "We are really proud that we are supporting the community. Our country is very progressive that it legalized same-sex marriages." However, this statement stands incorrect and the actor faced a lot of backlash for it online. Upon realizing his mistake, Ayushmann took to Twitter to issue a clarification.

He tweeted, "A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India,”

A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4NmPGMedx5 — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 28, 2020

On Republic Day, Ayushmann posted a picture with the Indian flag in one hand and pride flag in another to wish his fans on the day.

Ayushmann is all set to play the character of a gay man in his upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The movie is a sequel to his 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan that starred Bhumi Pednekar. In the upcoming film, Ayushmann will be seen pairing opposite TVF fame actor Jitendra Kumar.

Talking about the response for the trailer Ayushamann said, "The love of the people of India for the trailer of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is immensely overwhelming. It is a very important film for India and all Indians. The film is about celebrating inclusivity, uniqueness, and individuality among the people of our country, embracing the LGBTQ community and celebrating them."

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tells the story of a homosexual couple that tries to convince their parents about their relationship. The film also stars Ayushmann's Badhai Ho parents, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to the theatres on February 21.