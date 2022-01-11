Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA, APARSHAKTI Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti buy lavish houses worth Rs 19 Cr and 7 Cr in Mumbai

Khurrana brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti are on a roll as both the Bollywood actors have bought swanky properties for themselves in Mumbai. As per Moneycontrol, Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurrana have bought properties in the same housing complex in Mumbai for around Rs 19 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively.

Ayushmann's new house includes two units on the 20th floor at Windsor Grande Residences, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West from the developer Windsor Realty Pvt Ltd and amounts to Rs 19.30 crore. The deed of the apartment was registered on November 29, 2021, and a stamp duty of Rs 96.50 lakh was paid by the apartment. The total size of the apartment is 4,027 sq ft, and has four car parking.

While Aparshakti has bought a 1,745 sq ft apartment in the same complex for Rs 7.25 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 36.25 lakh. The unit was registered on December 7, 2021, and comes with two car parking.

For the unversed, in 2020 too, Ayushmann and Aparshakti together bought a house worth Rs 9 crore in Panchkula for their family, who resides in Chandigarh.

Last year, several Bollywood celebrities bought properties in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn had bought a bungalow at Juhu in Mumbai worth Rs 47.5 crore, for which he had also taken a loan of Rs 18.75 crore. Sunny Leone, had also bought an apartment in Andheri West for Rs 16 crore.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is streaming on Netflix. The film has received rave reviews from both the critics and the audience alike. It also stars Vaani Kapoor. He also has 'Doctor G', 'Action Hero' and 'Anek' in his kitty. Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana is all set to headline a new project titled 'Berlin'. Apart from 'Berlin', he also has 'Dhoka' in his kitty.

