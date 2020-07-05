Ayushmann Khurrana and brother Aparshakti get nostalgic as they play Aao Milo Shilo Shalo | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTI_KHURANA Ayushmann Khurrana and brother Aparshakti get nostalgic as they play Aao Milo Shilo Shalo

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana are the coolest brother in the showbiz. They never fail to leave the netizens impressed with their quirky videos and photos. From sharing family portraits to giving twists to the trends, the actors always keep their fans entertained. During the lockdown, while they are not seen on the big screen, their Instagram is loaded with hilarious stuff. On Sunday, Aparshakti went down the memory lane as he played the childhood game Aao Milo Shilo Shalo with Ayushmann.

He shared a video on Instagram in which the two brothers are seen playing the game with full dedication. He wrote, "If Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo was one of the categories of Olympic Games.....Innn 2 ladkon ka medal pakka tha...PS- some people call it Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo in bachpan but we always called it Aam Lelo Selam Saali." The video was shot by Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap. Check out-

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Chandigarh with his family and enjoying some quality time. He also shared a photo of himself cycling on the road of Chandigarh and said, "My karmic cycle...Always takes me back to my city.." Reacting to the photo, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "So jealous that you are cycling in Chandi" Siddhant Chaturvedi said, "Paaji ek round mujhe bhi!"

For Ayushmann, his cycling time is adding a much-needed balance to his daily routine. "I have been a cycling enthusiast all my life but my work schedule always prevented me from doing this. I am loving doing this now because it is not just helping me stay fit but it is also giving me the alone time to focus on things, ponder about life, and plan my way forward," he told IANS.

On the other hand, Aparshakti, who will be seen in his first act as a solo hero opposite Pranutan in Helmet, shared a still from the film on social media recently with a coronavirus twist. In the image, the duo could be seen lying on bed and looking into each other's eyes. Aparshakti edited the still and added face shields on his and Pranutan's faces! "It's good that #HelmetTheMovie was shot in the pre-pandemic period! Otherwise in today's times, we'd need 'protection' for shooting such scenes," he quipped.

"Hello! Protection matlab mask... aap log bhi kya sochne lag gaye! Sabhi #helmet same nahi hote," Aparshakti joked.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage