Ayushmann Khuranna's 'Dream Girl' co-star Rinku Singh Nikumbh dies of Covid-19

Actress Rinku Singh Nikumbh, who was seen in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl passed away after suffering from Covid-19. According to a report by Bollywoodlife, she was suffering from Covid for the past few days and was admitted to an ICU. Rinku's cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh has confirmed the news. The actress was last seen in 'Hello Charlie' alongside Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff.

Chanda said that the actress tested positive on May 25 and was isolated at home. After her health deteriorated, she was shifted to the hospital and admitted to the ICU. Rinku was reportedly suffering from asthma. She had taken the first jab of Covid vaccine on May 7 and she was supposed to take the second dose soon.

Chanda also revealed, "She was considering going to Goa for an ad shoot recently, but we didn’t let her go as we wanted to protect her from COVID. Who knew, she would be infected at home."

Apart from films, Rinku was part of many popular series like 'Chidiyaghar' and 'Meri Haanikarak Biwi’. Last year, Rinku was roped in for Sony Entertainment Television’s medical drama titled Dhadkan.

The precarious second wave of COVID19 has badly affected the film and TV industry with many celebs testing positive and some even succumbed to the deadly disease