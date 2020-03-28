Ayushmann Khuranna recites new poem on coronavirus lockdown 'Hum chunengey zindagi jo swasth ho'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayushmann Khuranna writes new poem on coronavirus lockdown 'Hum chunengey zindagi jo swasth ho'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khuranna has taken to the social media to share another poem on the current situation of coronavirus lockdown. The actor shared on video on Twitter and recited the poem and earned many praises from the fans. The poem has been written by a Banaras based poet Neeti Panday. He wrote, "So, I decided I cannot be reading poetry every day I'll get bored. So, today I decided that I will read this poem by Neeti Pandey. She is very talented from Banaras."

The lines in the poem include, "Kisi aur ka khamiyaaza kyu bharr raha hai aadmi, Aadmi laachar jag mei mar raha hai aadmi. Bhool dekh dusro ki seekh le na kuch saka, Aaj par utpaad kaisa kar raha hai aadmi. Jab chhill jahai zindagi maut me tapi in sadko par, Rakh zindagi hatheli par kyu vichar raha hai aadmi. Roz marrah ki shikayat se bhara tha jiska kal, Pooch lo sukoon se din kitne raha hai aadmi. Haan zara bandhna sai hai ye jabran ghar par baithna, Par dekho gair mulko me bas khabar raha hai aadmi. Zindagi mehfoos kardu kehta hai ye totka, Apno k liye apno se door agar raha hai aadmi. Har vipatti mei ek jut hui hai jab insaniyat, Ek zara si mahamari se kyu darr raha hai aadmi. Hum chunengey zindagi jo swasth ho khush-haal ho, Ye baat aur hai ki kab amar raha hai aadmi."

On Saturday, Ayushmann also shared a tweet urging fans to help the animals on the streets. The actor asked everyone to go all out and do the needful. He tweeted, "Stray animals need our help and attention too! A great initiative by @vikramphadnis1.Let’s all go out and support it to make it a success!"

Stray animals need our help and attention too! A great initiative by @vikramphadnis1. Let’s all go out and support it to make it a success! https://t.co/Ixfu2uHUy2 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 28, 2020

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

