Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA/ANUPAM/TWITTERANI Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut and other B'town celebs express excitement

The date of August 5 will be written in golden letters and will be remembered as a historical day as the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take place in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi. From Hanumangarhi, the prime minister will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'. Meanwhile, a wave of excitement is there in the country including Bollywood celebrities who are taking to their social media platforms to share their thoughts and congratulate everyone. Have a look at how Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Dipika Chikhlia and other celebs reacted:

The veteran actor wrote, "आपको और आपके परिवार को राम जन्म भूमि पूजन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम !! #JaiShreeRam." This translates to, "Best wishes to you and your family for Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan. Jai Shree Ram !! #JaiShreeRam."

Actress Kangana is not officially present on social media but her team keeps on sharing continuous updates. Replying to two a picture of the Ram Mandir, her team wrote on Twitter, "Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon .... JAI SHRI RAM #RamMandirAyodhya."

Two pictures sum up a journey of 500 years, journey of love, faith and devotion, journey of a civilisation that rose from ashes to the glory of its most revered icon .... JAI SHRI RAM 🙏#RamMandirAyodhya https://t.co/EJ8EMaDVlD — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 4, 2020

Dipika Chikhlia wrote, "Yesterday was Rakshabandhan, ....could not celebrate like every year....normally I would go over to to my brother's home and tie rakhi to my brother and tie lumba to my Bhabhi...spend the day...have lunch with my mum, bhai and bhabhi...yesterday just passed away calling up my brothers to wish them and hoping for better days to come Tomorrow is Ram janmabhumi shilanyas...the long wait is finally over.....Ramlala is coming back home...it’s going to be a spectacular experience....feels like diwali has come early this year....just getting emotional thinking about it all....eagerly waiting for tomorrow."

Arun Govil wrote, "Today will be written in golden letters in history. With the foundation stone of Shri Ram temple, the dream of the devotees of the whole world is coming true. Warm greetings and best wishes to all of you. Jai Shree Ram."

इतिहास में आज का दिन स्वर्णिम अक्षरों में लिखा जाएगा। श्रीराम मंदिर के शिलान्यास से पूरी दुनिया के रामभक्तों का सपना साकार हो रहा है।आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाऐं।

जय श्रीराम🙏 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) August 5, 2020

Further, he tweeted, "My best wishes to the senior people who have been continuously fighting for the Ram temple in Ayodhya for years and all the devotees who brought that fight to Bhoomipujan. With the great efforts of all of you, we are getting good luck to see this day. Jai Shree Ram."

अयोध्या में राममंदिर के लिए वर्षों तक लगातार संघर्ष करने वाले वरिष्ठजन और आगे उस लड़ाई को भूमिपूजन तक लेकर आने वाले सभी रामभक्तों को मेरा कोटि कोटि नमन। आप सबके महान प्रयासों से ही हमें ये दिन देखने का‌ सौभाग्य मिल रहा है। जय श्रीराम 🙏@PTI_News@ANI — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) August 4, 2020

