Away from family, Amitabh Bachchan sat in silence on Holi, says he misses old celebrations

Like many, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had a quiet Holi this year. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic and work commitments, the actor was away from family and couldn't celebrate the festival like usual. In a lengthy blog post, Big B shared how the celebrations have changed over the years and how he misses good old times. He also mentioned connecting to his family over a video call and how he felt vacant and wished nothing to do on a festive day.

"The streets are silent .. the drums and the singing of the celebrations remain muted .. nothing moves .. the festival is shrouded .. and the desolation among all .. .. this is not the festival we all grew up in .. sang and danced and celebrated with all as equals .. spent the entire day in the joys of togetherness and affection and embracing each other in the gratitude of the above .. faces familiar .. faces unfamiliar .. but the affection of joining in one big family immense .. .. one had hoped that someday the Ef could join in in the celebrations .. to come in free invite to Prateeksha to mingle with the rest .. to display their warmth and connect with all .. devour the special sweets of the day .. drink the traditional drinks .. the ‘thandaai’ .. eat the special pan .. and just let ourselves go in absolute abandon," he wrote.

"Today they that had been with us each year on year send messages of missing those wonder times .. pictures are the only remembrance .. telling us of the good times had and their gratitude to us for making it all happen .... nature has changed it all .. and has demonstrated its strength and value .. respect ‘me’ it says .. else .. .. I miss it all .. .. and sit in silence by myself .. .. the desire to do anything , nothing .... no seeing the favourite web series, or film or read the pending scripts or listening the sound of the strains .. nothing .. .. its vacant .. the mind the body the spirit the entire being .. And it is sad," he continued.

"The family is away .. most of them .. on location on work .. face time times the moments in some consolation , but is short lived," he further added.

Before concluding his post, the actor also shared his fears about rising COVID cases and how he's pained to see ' tales of the destitute'. In conclusion, he prayed for everyone's safety and wished well for all.

Meanwhile, he also wished his fans on Twitter by sharing a throwback black and white picture of himself with wife Jaya and son Abhishek. He wrote: "Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI"

On the work front, Amitabh has five releases lined up. He will be seen in Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars actor Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty.

He is also shooting for Mayday, which has been directed by Ajay Devgn and also stars him and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Jhund and Brahmastra as well as an untitled film where he shares the screen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.