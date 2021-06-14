Monday, June 14, 2021
     
Award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay succumbs to injuries; fans ask what's wrong with June 14?

National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who sustained injuries in a road accident, succumbed at a private hospital here on Monday. Fans took to social media to condole his shocking demise and asked what's wrong with June 14.

New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2021 15:07 IST
National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who sustained injuries in a road accident, succumbed at a private hospital on Monday, the sources said. "He is brain dead and his family has to decide whether they can donate his organs," a doctor attending on the actor told reporters. The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday night at JP Nagar in the city and resulted in him sustaining serious head injuries.

Condoling Vijay's death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he was deeply pained to know about it and expressed his sorrow. Fans took to social media and condoled his shocking demise. On one hand, where many praised his performances and nature, others asked what's wrong with the date June 14 as Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on the same day last year.

Have a look at how Netizens mourned Sanchari Vijay's death and trended hashtag #RIPSir on Monday:

Vijay had won the national award for his performance in the film 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu' (I'm not him, her) in 2015.

-Further details awaited

-With PTI inputs

