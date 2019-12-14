Awara to Mera Naam Joker, list of Raj Kapoor's evergreen films on his birthday

Counted among one of the iconic actor and filmmaker in the history of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor. December 14 marks the birth anniversary of the veteran actor who has given Bollywood some super worthy and unforgettable films. Known as the greatest Showman of Indian cinema, he passed away on June 2, 1988. Marinated in melancholia, his soft voice betrayed the weight of his heart. Filmmaker V Shantaram once said, “Had Shakespeare met Dilip Kumar, he would have added one more character to the already well-defined ones he had created.”

On Raj Kapoor's 95th birth anniversary, let's have a look at some of his evergreen films which you shouldn't miss. Have a look:

1. Awara

In 1951, Raj played the lead role in ‘Awara’ opposire Nargis. The film had some beautiful songs which are still remembered. The track ‘Awaara Hoon’ became one of the popular songs of that time and gained worldwide popularity.

2. Shree 420

The film starred Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Its song ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ became famous and the film was one of the highest grossing films of 1955.

3. Mera Naam Joker

The debut film of Rishi Kapoor couldn’t live up to the expectations of people when it was released but it is still remembered as one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood.

4. Jis Desh Men Ganga Behti Hai

The 1960 film directed by Radhu Karmakar was produced by Raj Kapoor as well and was a hit at the Box Office. Raj played the role of a poor friendly orphan who ekes out livelihood by crooning songs.

5. Sangam (1964):

First coloured film of Raj Kapoor, Sangam came out in the year 1964 and made headlines for its epic length and technicolor. It introduced the concept of opting for international locales - such as Venice, Paris, Switzerland - to shoot films.

