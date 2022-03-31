Attack: Jacqueline Fernandez shares early reviews by fans to John Abraham, Rakul Preet's film ahead of release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Attack: Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh

As Attack (Part 1) is gearing for its release in theatres tomorrow, the anticipation for the film is at an all-time high and testimony to that is the recent video posted by the actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress took to her Instagram and shared an up-close and personal look at the reception the film received.

The makers organized a special screening for the influential millennial and Gen-Z crowd along with the Attack cast John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh.

Looking gorgeous in a classic little black dress, Jacqueline captured the madness first-hand as people praised her chemistry with John Abraham with whom she has collaborated for the fourth time after Housefull 2, Race 2 and Dishoom. The crowd spoke about how stunning she looked in the film, not to mention how the film was 'awesome', 'entertaining' and on par Hollywood standards.

Sharing a short clip, Jacqueline wrote, "NOW THAT’S THE REACTION WE ALL NEEDED!!! Can't wait for you all to see the #attackmovie !!"

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, 'Attack (Part 1)' also stars Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film shows John's character of a super-soldier trying to acclimatize to his surroundings after a successful session of cybernetic modifications. The film presents a mix of sci-fi, high octane action, and drama. The narrative introduces John's character with human abilities, who can operate beyond normal human limits.

The film is backed by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions. It is set to release on April 1.

