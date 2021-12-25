Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan shares her journey as 'Rinku', pens down heartfelt note thanking the team

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Atrangi Re. The actress has given a stellar performance as Rinku, which is being highly appreciated by the audiences and the critics. She took to her social media to express gratitude for all the love the audience is showering and also penned down a heartfelt note for the cast and crew of the film.

She wrote, "If I try to write an apt caption for this I’ll be sobbing again and I think last evening saw enough of that. So all I will say is THANK YOU to the whole cast and crew of this film for giving me a lifetime of memories. To the only good thing that happened to me in 2020. THANK YOU"

In the video, Sara shared a lot of BTS moments from the sets. In one clip, director Aanand L Rai mentioned it being Sara's most difficult character. Sara also spoke about learning Bihari for the character of Rinku.

The most difficult thing for her is to learn the Bihari accent. She told media in an earlier conversation: "It was not at all easy. When you go on the sets while doing such movies it is never a cake walk. It is not just about learning the accent but you need to understand the body language, dialogue and dialect so perfectly and effortlessly that while you are on the sets, you just think about the particular scene and nothing else comes to your mind."

It was not easy for Sara to get into the skin of her character but she believes that one should not judge the character. "The most important thing while doing a film is you should not judge your character. That is what Aanand ji told me. He made me fall in love with my on-screen character 'Rinku'. And once you understand life, you know there is no right or wrong or black and white always. So, you cannot judge everything and that is what I learned and realised while doing this movie."

For the unversed, ‘Atrangi Re’, is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar, starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, and Akshay Kumar, which was released on December 24.