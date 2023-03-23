Atif Aslam welcomes baby girl: 'The new queen of my heart has arrived'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ATIFASLAM Atif Aslam blessed with a baby girl.

Ace singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana became parents to a baby girl. The couple has two sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam. They have named their little princess Halima, it has an Arabic origin and means 'patient and generous'. Taking to Instagram, Atif posted a picture of the baby in a pink outfit wrapped in a matching blanket.

In the post, Atif put an eye mask sticker on the baby's face. She also wore a light green ribbon and was seemingly sleeping. Atif captioned the post, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived (black heart emoji). Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam (heart eyes emoji) 23/03/2023." He also added the hashtag--Ramadan.

Reacting to the post, celebrities and fans started showering love and blessing to the couple. Youtube sensation, Shirley Setia commented, "Heartiest congratulations to you all". One of the fans wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak Love @atifaslam to you and your family also, it's the best gift of Allah to you and your family in this divine month of Ramadan Right". Another added, "Mashallah many many congratulations". "Edee Mil Gayi Allah Ki Taraf Se Rehmat", added another fan.

Atif tied the knot with Sara Bharwana in Lahore on March 29, 2013. Atif has sung many songs in Bollywood films including Tere Sang Yaara from Rustom, Tu Jaane Na and Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka from Race 2, and Tere Bin from Bas Ek Pal. He is one of the most loved singers in Bollywood but due to the controversies, Pakistani singers were banned in Bollywood.

Earlier speaking to BBC in an interview in 2021, Atif had spoken about singing in India, "It is interesting in a way that I have worked the most over there and I have enjoyed myself thoroughly. The love that I have gotten from there I still have it, my heart has it. It can never be bittersweet because I am a firm believer in the fact that if something is for me, it will come to me. If something is not meant to be, you should not have regrets. So it was not in my control to stay back in Pakistan or to not to sing for Bollywood movies."

