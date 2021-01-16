Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's unseen picture is all about love. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYA SHETTY Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pic

Actress Athiya Shetty, who is an avid social media user, has shared an unseen picture with her rumoured boyfriend and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Athiya took part in an AMA session of ‘post a picture of' on Instagram and was candid about her personal life. Now, she posted an adorable picture of herself with KL Rahul. She shared a series of pictures that featured her father Suniel Shetty, mother Mana, brother Ahan, her nails, location, favourite person and her pet.

During the session, she was asked to share an unseen picture with cricketer KL Rahul and she posted a picture of them wearing a mask, probably clicked in the year 2020, during covid lockdown. In the picture, the duo can be seen striking a cool pose for the camera. Their picture is all about love! Have a look:

On Instagram, she also shared a few pictures with her dad. She also posted a picture with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui from her Motichoor Chaknachoor shoot. The actress was also asked to upload a picture with her favourite person, she chose to post a throwback picture with her grandfather from her childhood.

Earlir, cricketer KL Rahul also posted shared a picture on social media stating that he misses the UNO night with Athiya Shetty and his friends. He wrote, "Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritik_bhasin."

Reacting to the picture, Athiya wrote, "@sinankader great cards." Sinan also commented on Rahul's post, "Uno is all about cheating." On the other hand, Mayank wrote, "@rahulkl Tum se better umeed kiye the hum."

Athiya and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven't made it official yet.