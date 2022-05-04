Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul getting married? Here's what Ahan Shetty said about engagement, wedding date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KL RAHUL KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding has been in rumours for quite some time now. They have been several reports claiming that the lovebirds have worked upon a date and will be getting hitched soon. However, the family states otherwise. Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty in a media interaction claimed that there's no truth to these reports as the families haven't been planning one soon.

"We celebrate Eid at our nanu (grandfather's) place every year. We fondly call him Abbu. That is where we dine. As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?" Ahan told Danik Bhaskar.

He added, "Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai (They are not engaged yet and there is no such plan in the near future.) There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well."

For the unversed, it was in November last year when actress Athiya Shetty and star cricketer KL Rahul made their relationship official with a loved up post.

A month later, in December, the lovebirds made their first red carpet appearance during the screening of Ahan's debut film 'Tadap'. Before going in for the screening, Athiya and Rahul stopped to pose for the camera. The cricketer looked dapper in a beige suit paired with a black T-shirt while the actress chose for an all-black look. The stood closely as they posed for the shutterbugs. The two then joined the cast of 'Tadap' -- Tara Sutaria and Athiya's brother Ahan to pose for the paparazzi.

'Tadap' which marked Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut also stars Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla. It follows the story of a guy hopelessly in love, who turns vindictive along the course of the film after being abandoned.

Speaking about Athiya's work life, she was last seen on screen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. KL Rahul, on the other hand, is busy with IPL 2022 as he is associated with Lucknow Super Giants.