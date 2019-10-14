At Mira Rajput's Sunday brunch, red veg biryani by Janhvi Kapoor was the highlight

Jahnvi Kapoor cooked special red rice veg biryani at Mira Rajput's Sunday brunch

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput often takes to Instagram to share pictures of her family dinners and brunches. Giving yet another insight of their family equation to the world was Mira's Sunday post -- that also hinted at a certain rumour to be true.

Shahid and Mira were joined by Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor at brunch on October 13. On the menu was a red veg biryani prepared by none other than Janhvi.

"Please appreciate @janhvikapoor'd Red Rice Veg Biryani," Mira wrote.

The menu also included salad, a few dips, hummus, olives, pita bread, and veggies.

If you still cannot guess why this biryani was doubly special for their fans, let us tell you. Janhvu and Ishaan are rumoured to have been dating since they starred in 2018 movie Dhadak. And this family meal only adds fuel to the fire. Ahem!

Though Janhvi and Ishaan haven't given any confirmation about their relationship, both are often spotted together at gym sessions and outings.

Shahid and Arjun Kapoor -- Ishaan and Janhvi's respective brothers -- only added to the rumour mills by making fun of their "friendship" on Koffee with Karan.