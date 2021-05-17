Image Source : TWITTER/IM_PANDEY5 Asuran actor Nitish Veera dies due to COVID-19 complications; Vishnu Vishal, Selvaraghavan & others condole

A lot of celebrities in the past few months have lost their lives owing to COVID-19 complications. And it seems, the virus has taken yet another actor from us. Kollywood actor Nitish Veera, known for his role in Dhanush starrer 'Asuran' passed away at a private hospital in Chennai due to the deadly virus. The 45-year-old tested positive for the deadly virus a few days back and was being treated in the hospital but lost the battle on Monday. Nitish who has also worked with superstar Rajinikanth in Kaala was counted amongst one of the most promising actors in the industry. He is now survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 8 and 7. Apart from the above-mentioned films, Veera played crucial roles in Pudhupettai and Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu

As soon as the shocking news of his demise spread, a lot of celebrities from the Tamil film industry offered their condolences to Nitish's family. The social media was filled with remembrance posts for the late actor. Director Selvaraghavan shared a picture of Nitish with Dhanush on Twitter and wrote, "REST IN PEACE MY MANI."

Actor Krishna, who worked with Nitish Veera in Kazhugoo and Bellbottom tweeted, "Rest in peace my friend Nitish Veera. We did two films together #kazhugoo and #Bellbottom. An extremely passionate actor and a kind soul. The second is wave is not a joke guys.... can’t loose anyone anymore... pls stay in and stay safe."

Vishnu Vishal, who was part of a number of films starring Nitish wrote, "#RIPNitishVeera. It pains to write this... Acted with him in #Vennilakabbadikuzhu and #MaaveranKittu.. This covid second wave is taking away so many lives.. Be careful and keep your loved ones really close to you... (sic)."

Have a look at some other tweets here:

RIP Ntitish Veera.