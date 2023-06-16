ASTRO Moonbin’s agency to take legal action against malicious rumours surrounding the K-Pop idol

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM ASTRO Moonbin's agency Fantagio to take legal action

ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on April 19 this year and since then there have been countless rumours surrounding his death. While the cause of this death has not been made public and his funeral was also conducted in private as per the family’s wishes, people have continued to spread baseless rumours. Recently, Moonbin’s mother shared a letter via hai agency Fantagio, asking people to stop gossiping about her late son which may also cause harm to his fans who are currently grieving in various ways. Now, the company has decided to take legal action to ensure that the defamation stops.

The agency gave an official statement, “This is Fantagio. Firstly, we would like to thank all the fans who love our artists. While we initially planned to proceed with this quietly, because there are many fans who are worried about our artist, we have decided to make a brief statement to inform you about our plans.

Recently, it has come to our attention that malicious posts have become extreme, and we decided that we could no longer witness this. Therefore, have begun the process of taking legal action. We are also informing you that, if similar incidents continue to arise in the future, we will respond with strong legal action without leniency as well. We also plan to improve our monitoring of these actions, and we will continue to respond with stern legal action. Once again, we would like to emphasize that there will be no leniency with this. Thank you.”

Fans too took to social media to support this move by the ASTRO’s agency and asked them to put a stop to the unnecessary rumours who have been creating an issue following Moonbin’s death.

For the unversed, Moonbin was found dead at his residence in Gangnam following which his agency confirmed his passing in an official statement. The cause has been kept private while it has been reported that his manager found him and contacted the authorities.

