Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOONBIN ASTRO member Moonbin dies at 25, police suspect suicide

Moonbin, a member of South Korean boy band ASTRO, died at the age of 25. The K-pop star was discovered dead at his house by his management around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in Seoul's Gangnam area. His manager immediately called the police, who believe Moonbin committed suicide. They are currently awaiting the autopsy results to identify the precise reason for his death.

In the early hours of April 20, Fantagio confirmed the demise of Moonbin and offered their condolences to the family of the deceased while mourning his loss.

According to News Outlet, Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that Moonbin's manager discovered him dead in his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul on April 19 at around 8:10 p.m. KST, and the manager immediately alerted the police.

About Moonbin

Moonbin made his debut on February 23, 2016. He began acting at an early age and appeared in the popular K-drama 'Boys Over Flowers' as the younger self of actor Kim Bum's character. Moonbin debuted as an ASTRO member as well as a member of the group's first subgroup, Moonbin & Sanha, on September 14, 2020.

Astro was founded by six individuals. It made its debut in February 2016. In February of this year, it was reported that member Rocky would be leaving the group after his contract with the firm expired. There are currently only MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, and Sanha.

Also Read: Warner Bros. announces ‘Godzilla X Kong’: The new empire!

Also Read: Kylie Jenner addresses ‘misconception’ about her plastic surgery, gets brutally trolled on Twitter

Latest Entertainment News