Image Source : TWITTER/ASSAM POLICE Assam police uses Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose for coronavirus awareness

With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading over the country, authorities suggest practicing social distancing to reduce the transmission of the virus. The Assam Police decided to create awareness in a fun and innovative way. They used Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from his1993 film Baazigar but with a twist. "Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, 'Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai (sic). Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar!'" tweeted the official Assam Police handle with a morphed picture of Shah Rukh Khan doing his signature open pose. He is also seen wearing a mask.

Social Distancing can save lives.



Or as @iamsrk would say, "Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai."



Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar! #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/m7PLnZRgJW — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 18, 2020

Earlier, the Nagpur Police gave a hilarious twist to Shah Rukh’s famous dialogue - “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man.” Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone sitting at opposite ends of a bench, they wrote on Twitter, “Don’t underestimate the power of social distancing.”

Don't underestimate the power of Social Distancing!#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/AmFGYcAE0C — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, SRK celebrated his 28 years in Bollywood last month. King Khan has been away from the big screen for a long time. He, however, remains to be the Badshah of Bollywood and his fans' hearts. He shared a picture of himself and thanked his wife, Gauri Khan, for clicking his close up picture. He captioned it saying, "Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you (sic)."

Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you. pic.twitter.com/svjEDYZ0TU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 28, 2020

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage