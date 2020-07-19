Assam police uses Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose for coronavirus awareness

Sunday, July 19, 2020
     
The Assam Police used Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from his 1993 film Baazigar but with a twist. They shared a picture of SRK doing his signature pose while highlighting the importance of safety precautions amid the coronavirus crisis.

With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading over the country, authorities suggest practicing social distancing to reduce the transmission of the virus. The Assam Police decided to create awareness in a fun and innovative way.  They used Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from his1993 film Baazigar but with a twist. "Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, 'Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai (sic). Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar!'" tweeted the official Assam Police handle with a morphed picture of Shah Rukh Khan doing his signature open pose. He is also seen wearing a mask.

Earlier, the Nagpur Police gave a hilarious twist to Shah Rukh’s famous dialogue - “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man.” Sharing a picture of Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone sitting at opposite ends of a bench, they wrote on Twitter, “Don’t underestimate the power of social distancing.”

Meanwhile, SRK celebrated his 28 years in Bollywood last month. King Khan has been away from the big screen for a long time. He, however, remains to be the Badshah of Bollywood and his fans' hearts. He shared a picture of himself and thanked his wife, Gauri Khan, for clicking his close up picture.  He captioned it saying, "Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you (sic)."

