Ask SRK: Is Shah Rukh Khan more excited for Dunki or The Archies? Here's what the actor said

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in the news these days for his upcoming film Dunki. Meanwhile, the actor surprised the fans and held an Ask SRK session on Twitter. In which once again he gave witty answers to the questions of the fans. Along with this, SRK was also asked whether he's more excited about Dunki or Suhana's debut film The Archies. The actor's answer was as usual on point, and fans have been gushing over his wit once again.

Shahrukh Khan is excited for 'Dunki' and 'Archies'

When a fan asked the actor, 'For which are you more excited, 'Dunki' or 'Archies'? "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us, I think we are all sorted," Shah Rukh Khan replied.

SRK believes that Dunki shows will go housefull

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan started the Ask SRK session, a fan asked him, if he should book the front seat for Sir Dunki or the corner one. While answering this, the actor once again won everyone's hearts. While replying to the fan, the actor wrote, 'Brother, I believe that the film will go houseful... bring a sofa from home, you will not get a seat...'

Is there a Dunki way to go to theatre?

Apart from this, a fan asked Khan, 'Is there any Dunki way (without a ticket) to go to the theater? Responding to this, the actor said, 'When I was younger. If I didn't had it, I would convince a projectionist to watch the movies.. You also try it.. Maybe it will work.. But don't tell anyone that I told you this.. This is our secret..'

This is how Shahrukh Khan deals with his problems

Apart from this, a fan asked the actor a question related to his personal life. 'What was the time when SRK felt the most anxious and how did you deal with your nerves?' the fans asked. Responding to this, the actor said, 'I deal with nerves by being Nervous….and Quiet on my own. I write a bit and spend time with kids.'

