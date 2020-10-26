Asin Thottumkal Birthday: Here is a list of her bollywood songs one should not miss| Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIMPLY.ASIN Asin Thottumkal's birthday

Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal may have quit the film industry but she has had her moments of superstardom. There was a time when she was the reigning 'Queen of Kollywood' having made her mark in the Malayalam industry and also made a name in Tamil and Telugu film industries. Asin also created a huge buzz with her super-successful Bollywood debut Ghajini. The movie became the first Bollywood flick to collect more than Rs 1 Billion at the Box Office.

As Asin turns another year older today, October 26, 2020, here are some of her bollywood songs, you should not miss.

Dhinka Chika from Ready

This peppy number from Ready sees Salman Khan and Asin groove to some hook steps that everybody of us followed. While the song talks about how they will date and shower love on each another 12 ways in 12 months.

Meri Ada from Ready

The perfect shadi song of those times Ready's 'Meri Ada', wherein Asin can be seen grooving on beats in gorgeous blue lehenga. the Cheeky, romantic and family song features Salman Khan.

Guzarish from Ghajini

The most favourite love songs of Asin from her film Ghajini, Guzarish invokes feelings of love hidden deep inside one. The song features Asin and Aamir Khan in adorable love and romantic moments.

Chalao Na Naino Se from Bol Bachchan

The cutest chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Asin, wherein the former woos the latter by heaping praises on her eyes.

Hookah Bar and Balma from Khiladi 786

Asin and Akshay Kumar bring the house down with this dance number. The duo had raised the temperature high on the dance floor. The songs were the hottest hits of that time and now.

Do You Know from Housefull 2

This song from Housefull 2 sees Akshay Kumar woo his ladylove Asin. Asin looked pretty hot in a short red dress.

Apart from acting, Asin is also fluent in 8 languages and is the only other actress apart from Padmini, who has dubbed in her own voice for her multi-lingual films.

Asin Thottumkal was last seen in 2015 release ‘All Is Well’, post which she tied the knot with businessman Rahul Sharma in 2016.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage