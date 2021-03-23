Asim Riaz turns rapper, hints towards new project as he shares video from recording studio | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ Asim Riaz turns rapper, hints towards new project as he shares video from recording studio

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz is probably one of the most prominent faces to have emerged from the reality show. Ever his season concluded, the actor-model has managed to stay in the headlines given his posts about drool-worthy fitness posts, his equation with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. Asim treated his fans with exciting news today as he shared a video from a studio recently on his Instagram account.

Hinting towards a new project. He captioned the video, "Wating built-in pain." In the video clip, Asim can be seen practicing as he lip-synced the song titled 2Pac by Ambitionz Az A Ridah.

Asim had expressed his love for rapping even during his stay in Bigg Boss house. In one of the episodes, he was seen rapping in front of the housemates. Asim received a lot of appreciation for his talent.

Asim enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. Asim became the first runner-up of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 in which Siddharth Shukla lifted the winner's trophy.

Earlier, Asim had revealed that why he rejected an offer to appear in the 14th season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Rumors said that he had been approached towards the beginning of the season, the mid-season finale, and the grand finale.

For those unversed, Bigg Boss 14 had a few former contestants including Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla, who entered the show as 'seniors' and spent around two weeks in the house. Later, some more contestants aka 'challengers' made their way to the show after the mid-season finale in December.

Opening up on the same, Asim told Bollywood Hungama, "I just came out after spending 140 days in that house. I did not want that vibe again. That's not my style, I just don't want to. I don't feel it. I felt it, I went into the house. We made it big, now I just want to do something new bro!"

"I am on the same road where I used to take lifts and now, I am sitting in this car, doing this interview. I am living my passion. I am running behind my passion, putting efforts in my acting, working on being a rapper," Asim added.

On the work front, Asim has appeared in many music videos. He was last seen in a music video with Shivaleeka. The song was titled Saiyyonee by Bollywood composer Gourov Dasgupta. Penned by veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan, the song has been sung by Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur. He also did a few music videos with his girlfriend, actress Himanshi Khurrana, whom he met in Bigg Boss 13 house.