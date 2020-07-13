Monday, July 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Asim Riaz turns 27: Himanshi Khurana shares adorable pic, Varun Dhawan extends warm birthday wish

Asim Riaz turns 27: Himanshi Khurana shares adorable pic, Varun Dhawan extends warm birthday wish

It's Asim Riaz 27th birthday today and, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has been receiving adorable birthday wishes from his loved ones.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 13, 2020 17:12 IST
Asim Riaz turns 27: Himanshi Khurana shares adorable pic, Varun Dhawan extends warm birthday wish
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ASIM RIAZ, VARUN DHAWAN

Asim Riaz turns 27: Himanshi Khurana shares adorable pic, Varun Dhawan extends warm birthday wish

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have often created a buzz on social media by sharing pictures with each other. Their relationship started on Bigg Boss 13 and the couple has been often heard speaking highly of each other. Today, as Asim Riaz turned 27 years old, girlfriend Himanshi has posted an adorable birthday wish for the reality TV star. The Punjabi actress-singer posted a stylish photo of Asim and wished him all happiness in the world. In the photo, Asim is seen wearing a brown striped shirt with white prints and black jeans. He is given a smouldering look while posing for the camera. Himanshi tweeted, "I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim".

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Asim Riaz in the 2014 film Main Tera Hero, also extended his warm wishes for the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. The movie shows a scene where some goons in the college are looking for Varun's character Sreenath to thrash him with hockey sticks. One of these goons is played by Asim Riaz. Asim can be seen in a red jersey as he holds a hockey stick. 

India Tv - Varun Dhawan Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Varun Dhawan Instagram story

Asim Riaz also took to Instagram and posted his latest photos citing it as his birthday look. He sported an unbuttoned mustard yellow shirt and give a killer look for the camera. He wrote, "#27thbirthday#27".

View this post on Instagram

✨✨✨ 🎂#27thbirthday#27

A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X