Asim Riaz turns 27: Himanshi Khurana shares adorable pic, Varun Dhawan extends warm birthday wish

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have often created a buzz on social media by sharing pictures with each other. Their relationship started on Bigg Boss 13 and the couple has been often heard speaking highly of each other. Today, as Asim Riaz turned 27 years old, girlfriend Himanshi has posted an adorable birthday wish for the reality TV star. The Punjabi actress-singer posted a stylish photo of Asim and wished him all happiness in the world. In the photo, Asim is seen wearing a brown striped shirt with white prints and black jeans. He is given a smouldering look while posing for the camera. Himanshi tweeted, "I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim".

I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim 😊😊 🎂 pic.twitter.com/5KegWk3dMi — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 13, 2020

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Asim Riaz in the 2014 film Main Tera Hero, also extended his warm wishes for the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. The movie shows a scene where some goons in the college are looking for Varun's character Sreenath to thrash him with hockey sticks. One of these goons is played by Asim Riaz. Asim can be seen in a red jersey as he holds a hockey stick.

Asim Riaz also took to Instagram and posted his latest photos citing it as his birthday look. He sported an unbuttoned mustard yellow shirt and give a killer look for the camera. He wrote, "#27thbirthday#27".

