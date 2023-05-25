Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot with Rupali Barua for second time at the age of 60

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ashish Vidyarthi ties knot at the age of 60

Love has no age! This is what veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi has proved by turning groom at the age of 60. Renowned National Award-winning star Ashish Vidyarti has tied the knot with Rupali Baruah, a fashion entrepreneur from Assam. The wedding, which took place in Calcutta on Thursday, was attended by only his family and close friends. According to reports, the couple will now host a reception party for friends and relatives after the wedding.

Talking about his marriage at this age, Ashish shared, "Marrying Rupali at this stage of life is an unusual feeling. Our court marriage was done in the morning and we will have a get-together in the evening". Talking about their love story, Ashish said, ‘Hey, this is a big thing, let’s talk about it again sometime. ‘ To this Rupali said, ‘We had met some time ago and we had decided to take our relationship further. We both wanted our wedding to be simple.

He was formerly wed to Rajoshi an actress, singer, and theatre performer and the couple have a son Arth Vidyarthi. The actor has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Oriya, Marathi and Bengali films in his long and illustrious career. Ashish Vidyarthi has acted in films in 11 languages but his most famous films in Tamil are 'Baba' starring Rajinikanth and 'Gilli' starring Vijay in which he played the rare positive role as Vijay's father.

He has appeared in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English language films. He played negative roles in many films like ‘Bicchu’, ‘Jiddi’, ‘Arjun Pandit’, ‘Vastava’, ‘Badal’. Recently he was also seen in the movie ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. Ashish Vidyarthi is also very active on social media and does food blogging.

