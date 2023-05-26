Ashish Vidyarthi REACTS to divorce with first wife Rajoshi Barua after she shares cryptic post

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ashish Vidyarthi REACTS to divorce with first wife Rajoshi Barua

Ashish Vidyarthi surprised everyone when photos of his second wedding with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Baruah surfaced on the internet on Thursday. The actor tied the knot once again at the age of 60 and proved that love has no age. While many fans congratulated him, his ex-wife Rajoshi Barua, also known as Piloo Vidyarthi, shared a cryptic post on social media, leaving everyone puzzled. The actress shared quotes that talked about expectations in the relationship.

Now, Ashish Vidyarthi has opened up on his divorce from Piloo and has also confirmed that they separated last year. In an Instagram video, he said, "Each of our lives are different, each of us have different opportunities, challenges, backgrounds, education, professions. We all are from different social strata, countries, religion, beliefs, but one thing which is common is that all of us want to be happy,"

"About 22 years back, Piloo and I met and we got married and it was an amazing one. We had Arth who is now 22. He is working. But somehow for the last few years, Piloo and I discovered that after this beautiful innings that we played together, how we saw the future was was slightly different from one another. We tried our best if we could sort out our differences. That we noticed that the differences can be sorted out but it would be in a way that one of us will impose on the other. And that will take away from happiness. And, happiness is all what we want, right? So at that point we both sat down together and said that we would do it amicably," he revealed.

Earlier in the day, Rajoshi Barua shared a quote that read, "The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that (sic)." She shared another post that read, "May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life, You've been strong long enough, it's time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it."

"Do not get PUZZLED in the puzzle called LIFE #lifequotes #selfcare #resolve #mindfulness #keepsmiling #truesayings #instaquotes," read another post.

Ashish Vidyarthi and his first wife Rajoshi Barua

Meanwhile, Ashish Vidyarti tied the knot with Rupali Baruah in Calcutta. Talking about his marriage at this age, Ashish shared, "Marrying Rupali at this stage of life is an unusual feeling. Our court marriage was done in the morning and we will have a get-together in the evening".

Talking about their love story, Ashish said, ‘Hey, this is a big thing, let’s talk about it again sometime. ‘ To this Rupali said, ‘We had met some time ago and we had decided to take our relationship further. We both wanted our wedding to be simple."

Ashish has a son Arth Vidyarthi from his first marriage with Piloo.

