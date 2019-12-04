Asha Parekh reveals why she chose to live alone despite her love for director Nasir Hussain

One of the ruling actresses of the 70s era Asha Parekh is still the favourite of many. The legendary actress has worked in films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Dil Deke Dekho, Ghunghat, Chhaya and many more. She has been quite vocal about her opinions on various topics like the importance of mental health and therapy and others. But recently she opened up the reason why she chose to remain single all these years despite her love for director Nasir Hussain.

In an interview with Verve, she opened up how she never understood the concept of marriage as she saw many of her fellow actors getting caught by their wives cheating who later forgave them. Further, she revealed that she chose not to be a homewrecker and said, “As much as I loved him (Nasir Hussain), I could never consider breaking up his family and traumatising his children. It was far simpler and satisfying to be on my own.”

Parekh said that her friends were the ones who supported her thick and thin throughout the difficult times of her life and said, “My friends are why I’ve managed to hold on to my sanity and fight bouts of depression. Shammiji (Nargis Rabadi) was always with me before she passed away last year.”

She also revealed that she got a lot of male attention but chose to travel the world with her friends Waheeda Rehman and Helen instead of tying the knot.

