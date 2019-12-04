Asha Parekh reveals why she chose to live alone despite her love for director Nasir Hussain

One of the ruling actresses of the 70s era Asha Parekh is still the favourite of many. The legendary actress has worked in films like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil, Dil Deke Dekho, Ghunghat, Chhaya and many more. She has been quite vocal about her opinions on various topics like the importance of mental health and therapy and others. But recently she opened up the reason why she chose to remain single all these years despite her love for director Nasir Hussain.
In an interview with Verve, she opened up how she never understood the concept of marriage as she saw many of her fellow actors getting caught by their wives cheating who later forgave them. Further, she revealed that she chose not to be a homewrecker and said, “As much as I loved him (Nasir Hussain), I could never consider breaking up his family and traumatising his children. It was far simpler and satisfying to be on my own.”
Asha Parekh (born 2 October 1942) is an Indian film actress, director, and producer who appeared in many commercially successful films throughout her career. She was the highest paid actress of her time and was one of the most successful actresses of the 1960s and 1970s. She is considered one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema. In 1992, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for her contribution to the field of cinema. Parekh has remained unmarried, claiming that her reputation of being unapproachable made people hesitate in asking for her hand in marriage. In her memoir "The Hit Girl", she confirmed rumors that she was romantically involved with her married director Nasir Hussain but out of respect for both their families, she couldn't marry him. Previously, Parekh would only state that she had a longtime boyfriend but declined to elaborate on the relationship, only stating that "it was nice while it lasted." She said she had not seen Nasir Hussain during the last year of his life, as he became reclusive because of his wife's death, but she did speak to him the day before he died in 2002. Today, Parekh concentrates on her dance academy Kara Bhavan and the Asha Parekh Hospital in Santa Cruz, Mumbai, named in her honour because of her many humanitarian contributions.
Parekh said that her friends were the ones who supported her thick and thin throughout the difficult times of her life and said, “My friends are why I’ve managed to hold on to my sanity and fight bouts of depression. Shammiji (Nargis Rabadi) was always with me before she passed away last year.”
She also revealed that she got a lot of male attention but chose to travel the world with her friends Waheeda Rehman and Helen instead of tying the knot.
Meanwhile, watch out for some of the hit songs of the actress here:
