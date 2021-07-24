Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ASHA BHOSLE "Asha ji always gives her 100% to everything that she loves" says grandson Chin2 Bhosle

On the occasion of Parents Day (July 25), legendary singer Asha Bhosle's grandson Chin2 Bhosle shares his parenting experience. He said "If I were to look back, being a father is perhaps the primary reason I stepped into the field of music education! My professional life was a bit of a roller coaster - shows, recordings, compositions, songs, appearances, travel. And when there was time at home, it would be father-daughter madness (until my son was born, then it doubled!!). We would talk to each other as if we were in a musical or if she saw me strumming, I would indulge her and let her strum a bit (when with me holding the chords - the tough part!)."

"Then came her school annual day and we didn't have a drummer for the Junior School band and I looked at Mishka (my daughter), who had never played the drums and said would you play the drums on stage for 8 minutes? And she said, "Sure!" And it was one of the most rocking performances junior school had ever seen!! BIS - We will rock you - FYI.

This got me thinking . . . Why can't every child get access to music in a simple yet engaging way? What does it take to motivate a child? And how can I ensure that they really have fun learning such a complex subject? My daughter gets it thanks to me but wouldn't it be lovely if every child could similarly be touched by music," he added.

He also said, "Like many working parents, Aai (Ashaji) has had the tough task of being a parent plus a working woman. It's the toughest thing to be torn between 2 loves, love for your music and love for your kids but I think she's managed it admirably and infact, with flying colours! Her unending energy is what has made it seem so seamless and effortless. After a hard day of work (recording or rehearsals) she would come home to her family and with the utmost love and without batting an eyelid whip up their favourite meal!"

He quipped, "There has to be some kind of divine strength to be able to do that, day in and day out and I've realised that this strength comes from not just being a parent but from passion. Her attitude towards the things she loves means that she will always give a 100% to it and that's the greatest inspiration for me. Be passionate, from your soul - the rest is a breeze".