As wife Kirron Kher battles blood cancer, Anupam Kher shares message of hope

It was shocking to learn that Bollywood veteran Kirron Kher is diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells. A day later, actor Anupam Kher shared an inspirational post about the 'miracle of a sunrise in the darkness'. The actor took to Instagram and posted a video travelling on the roadside in his car with the rising sun in the backdrop. The video features rays of the rising sun, shining amid dark blue sky, beautifully painting the horizon with golden hues. Along with the video, Kher also shared an inspirational quote about the miracle of nature. "We can only appreciate the miracle of a sunrise if have waited in the darkness," he wrote adding a smiling emoticon.

Kher's post met with a warm response from fans. Commenting on the post, his followers wished him good morning and sent their love for the ailing actress. Check out the post here:

Not only this, but Anupam Kher also shared a motivational post on Twitter. "Bada khoobsoorat sa rishta hai mere aur uparwale ke beech. Zyaada main mangta nahi aur kam wo deta nahi (There is a very beautiful relationship between me and God. I do not ask for more and he does not give less)."

The news of Kirron Kher's cancer diagnosis was shared by the 68-year-old actress' husband, actor Anupam Kher, and son, actor Sikandar Kher, in a Twitter statement.

The statement read: "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She has always been a fighter and takes things head on."

"She is all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. "She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. -- Anupam and Sikandar."

Soon after his post, celebs and fans poured in wishes for a speedy recovery of the actress.

